Boris Johnson will face members of Parliament again on Wednesday after they rejected an accelerated timetable to debate his Brexit deal. A delay to the U.K.'s exit from the European Union is likely as the British government awaits the bloc's decision on the terms of an extension. Johnson has said he'll seek a general election rather than allow Brexit to be pushed back to Jan. 31 -- the new deadline he was required to seek by law.

Key Developments:

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas hints a Brexit delay could come with conditions

Labour’s justice spokesman Richard Burgon said the party would accept a general election once a Brexit delay is locked in

Johnson takes Prime Minister’s Questions at 12 p.m.

Fundamental Changes Needed: DUP’s Wilson (10:50 a.m.)

Sammy Wilson, Brexit spokesman for the Democratic Unionist Party, reiterated that his party would not support the withdrawal agreement in it’s current form, calling parts of it “unpalatable and unacceptable."

Wilson told RTE radio he would use a Brexit extension to persuade the U.K. government "to change its position" on the deal which he said would change Northern Ireland’s constitutional position within the U.K..

"It’s very difficult to take at face value" assurances Johnson made in Parliament about light touch rules around movement between Northern Ireland and Great Britain, he said, adding his party would support a move by the prime minister to hold a general election.

Maas Indicates Delay May Come With Conditions (10 a.m.)

A Brexit extension to Jan. 31 shouldn’t simply be given by the European Union, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Wednesday, raising the prospect it may come with conditions. “We have to know: What is the basis for it? What will happen by then? Will there be an election?” Maas said to broadcaster N-TV.

“Above all we have to know what the British are planning and what Johnson is planning. At the moment that’s once again completely unclear,” Maas said. A short extension of two or three weeks to get approval in Parliament, on the other hand, is “less of a problem.”

Labour Wants Election Once EU Sets Delay (9:45 a.m.)

Richard Burgon, Labour’s justice spokesman, said the main opposition party would back a general election as soon as the European Union agrees an extension, and as long as that extension is for more than just a few weeks.

Burgon also said Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s offer after Tuesday’s vote to work with the government to come up with an alternative timetable for scrutinizing the Brexit bill still stands.

“Until a general election is called we’ll carry on making that offer, to try and improve that bill to make it closer and closer to what we would call a credible Leave option,” he said.

Extension Needed To Break Impasse, Says Duncan-Smith (earlier)

Iain Duncan Smith, a hard-line Brexiteer and former leader of the Conservative Party, said he’d rather have an election than extend the timetable for passing the Brexit bill.

If the EU grants a three month extension, then Parliament would take up all of that time and would hang amendments on it “like a Christmas tree,” he told Bloomberg TV.

