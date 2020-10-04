(Bloomberg) --

After months of criticism and sliding in the polls, Boris Johnson accepted that the public is angry with his handling of the pandemic, but he warned the U.K. still faces a “very tough winter” ahead.

“I know people are furious and they’re furious with me,” the prime minister said on the BBC’s Andrew Marr program on Sunday. “It’s going to be bumpy through to Christmas, it may even be bumpy beyond.”

Johnson’s message was aimed at trying to persuade the public of the difficulty of his task -- to strike a balance between suppressing the virus, as new cases rise, while keeping the economy open to save jobs.

Politically, he is seeking to use the Conservative Party’s conference -- forced online this year -- to reassert his authority on a fractious party and reset the agenda for his government.

Johnson, like other world leaders, is hoping for the rapid development and roll-out of a coronavirus vaccine to overcome the crisis. He said he believes the “scientific equation will change” in the coming weeks and months, and Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the Tory conference that a priority list has been drafted for who would receive the vaccine first.

Armed Forces

“The plans are in train,” Hancock said. “A combination of the NHS and the armed forces are involved in the logistics, making the roll-out happen.”

Addressing the U.K.’s broader coronavirus response, Johnson also acknowledged weaknesses in the country’s virus test and trace system, after widespread reports of poor availability and slow turnaround of tests, saying he was “frustrated with it.”

And he said the “Eat Out to Help Out” program -- where people were given discounted meals over the summer -- may have helped to spread the virus, even if it did support the hospitality sector.

Elsewhere at the Tory conference:

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said freedoms given to cafes and restaurants during the pandemic -- such as allowing al fresco dining or offering delivery services without the need for a permit -- could be made permanent

Home Secretary Priti Patel pledged to reform the country’s asylum system, and step up efforts to stop illegal migration

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak will make his keynote speech on Monday.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.