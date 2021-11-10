(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson issued a warning to rule-breaking members of Parliament, as the mounting sleaze allegations against his ruling Conservative Party overshadowed his appearance at global climate talks and forced the prime minister to deny that the U.K. is corrupt.

“Those who break the rules must be investigated and should be punished,” Johnson said at a televised press conference at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. “I genuinely believe the U.K. is not remotely a corrupt country.”

Johnson was in Scotland to try to cajole global leaders into major commitments commitments to tackle climate change. But his focus has been undermined by the growing crisis over the conduct of two senior Tory MPs, amid of slew negative press coverage including in typically friendly newspapers.

Johnson came under severe scrutiny over an attempt last week to rip up Parliament’s rules on standards rather than accept the suspension of Owen Paterson, a Tory MP and former minister found guilty of paid advocacy.

But a fierce backlash forced Johnson into a U-turn which not only angered members of his party but also dialed up the scrutiny on the behavior of other Tory MPs. Former Conservative cabinet minister Geoffrey Cox is facing calls for a investigation into whether he violated the code of conduct for MPs by allegedly using his Parliament office to do outside legal work.

Read more: Crisis Deepens for Johnson as Sleaze Row Engulfs Senior Tory

“Anybody who breaks the rules, who engages in paid advocacy in the House of Commons, should be punished and should face the appropriate sanction,” Johnson said. “You must put your job as an MP first.”

