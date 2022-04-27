(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that the post-Brexit settlement governing trade with Northern Ireland needs the support of “all sides” as he maintained his threat to tear up Britain’s divorce deal with the European Union.

“It’s vital that the arrangements that we have in Northern Ireland command the support of all sides,” Johnson said in the House of Commons on Wednesday, ahead of elections next week in the province where polls suggest the pro-EU Irish nationalist Sinn Fein party could win the most seats. The so-called Northern Ireland protocol is “now turning into a political problem” and there’s an “imbalance of sentiment” that needs to be rectified, he said.

The status of Northern Ireland has been an ongoing source of tension between Britain and the EU, with the U.K. saying that the creation of a customs border down the Irish Sea has disrupted trade and fueled political instability. Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party has said it will not participate in the region’s executive if the protocol remains in place, a stance that threatens to paralyze Northern Ireland’s politics.

Johnson’s government is reported to be planning a new bill in the next parliamentary session, due to start on May 10, which would give ministers the power to unilaterally turn off parts of the Brexit deal with the EU. Such a move is likely to be met by strong EU opposition, and could result in legal action and the imposition of retaliatory tariffs.

