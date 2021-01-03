(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said schools in England are safe for children to attend, but warned he may have to close them in the weeks ahead.

“We’ve got to keep things under constant review, but we will be driven not by any political considerations, but entirely by the public health question,” Johnson said on the BBC’s Andrew Marr program on Sunday.

The prime minister warned that tougher measures may be needed if the pandemic continues to worsen, but also said that education is a priority and testing will ramp up in the weeks ahead. The U.K. government has ordered all primary schools in London to remain closed for the start of the new term this week in an attempt to rein in a jump in hospitalizations.

London has one of the country’s highest levels of Covid-19 infections per capita -- in the most recent week of complete data, the capital had a rate of 807 cases per 100,000 people, compared with a rate of 675 in the previous week.

“The U.K. is grappling with a new variant of virus which is is surging particularly in London in the southeast and that’s why we’ve had to take exceptional measures for some parts,” Johnson said. “The risk to kids, to young people is really very, very, very small indeed, as the scientists continually attest.”

