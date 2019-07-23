(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson spent the hours after he was elected as Britain’s next prime minister telling Conservative members of Parliament what most of them wanted to hear: the U.K. will leave the European Union on Oct. 31, and there won’t be an early general election.

It was a concerted effort to rally the troops before Johnson formally takes office after Theresa May resigns on Wednesday afternoon. Many Tory MPs fear their new leader will be forced to hold an election to try to break the parliamentary deadlock that destroyed May. Johnson, addressing them in a private meeting, assured them that wasn’t his intention.

He also reiterated, to cheers, the key message from his leadership campaign: That he would deliver Brexit by the end of October, come what may. It remains hard to see how he can do that, and his supporters disagree about what constitutes a proper Brexit. But on Tuesday, few were arguing.

His speech was “vintage Boris,” Nicky Morgan, who heads Parliament’s Treasury Select Committee, told reporters outside the meeting. Johnson made the party feel better about itself, she said.

’Love-Bombing’

That’s not true for everyone, though. So Johnson began the process of trying to win over those who have doubts. “The love-bombing starts now,” he told MPs, according to one person who was in the room.

Three Cabinet members, including Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond, have said they don’t want to serve under him, citing his pledge to deliver Brexit with or without a deal. Other more junior ministers have also quit.

Earlier, he acknowledged the concerns in his victory speech.

“I know that there will be people around the place who will question the wisdom of your decision,” Johnson said. His answer was to appeal to their instinctive Conservative values -- owning a home, looking after family -- and away from the divisions over Brexit to bring the party together.

The appointment of Mark Spencer as chief whip -- a key role in Johnson’s administration given his wafer-thin ruling majority in Parliament -- was welcomed by Tory lawmakers from both sides of the Brexit divide.

Nicholas Soames, a pro-European and fierce critic of Johnson, called the appointment “a really excellent sane and wise choice” on Twitter, while Steve Baker, a prominent member of the pro-Brexit European Research Group, described him as a “very skillful and authoritative man.”

Trump’s Praise

But Johnson’s efforts to pitch himself as a centrist, unifying figure were somewhat undermined by the strong endorsement he received from Donald Trump. “He’s tough and he’s smart,” the U.S. president said in a speech in Washington. “They call him Britain Trump. They like me over there.”

The main opposition Labour Party accused Johnson of being a friend of the rich, an attack that likely indicates the approach they will take against him. His appointment of Sky Ltd.’s Chief Executive Officer Andrew Griffith as senior business adviser showed Johnson’s intent, the party said. In recent weeks, Johnson has been using Griffith’s London townhouse as a base.

“It’s blindingly obvious -- Boris Johnson and his government will act only in the interest of the wealthy elite,” Labour’s Jon Trickett said in a statement.

Johnson’s first task is to appoint a Cabinet. More than anything he promises, that will show the sort of government he intends to lead. It will also be the moment when at least some of those who backed him -- hoping for promotion -- will be disappointed.

On Tuesday, many Conservative MPs were content to have a leader who cheered them up.

‘Coming Together’

“It was such a relief to have some energy and enthusiasm in the room,” said the pro-Brexit Theresa Villiers. She contrasted it with the “rather painful exchanges” between Theresa May and Tory backbenchers in recent years.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock, knocked out of the leadership contest in an earlier round of MP voting, said the cheering at Johnson’s speech was “the sound of the party coming back together.”

The question is whether Johnson’s charm offensive will be enough over the coming weeks and months. Keith Simpson, who rebelled against the party whip for the first time in his career last week to try to stop a no-deal Brexit, left Johnson’s speech early and unimpressed.

“I couldn’t stand any more,” he told reporters waiting outside. The speech was “very funny. There was a supermarket trolley, into which he chucked every policy. The circus has come to town.”

