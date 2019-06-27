(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson’s Brexit stance has shifted again. Hours after saying he’d take the U.K. out of the European Union on Oct. 31 “come what may,” the front-runner to be next prime minister said there was only a “million-to-one” chance of a chaotic no-deal split from the block. Members of his party are trying to legislate to ensure it could never happen.

Key Developments:

Tory leadership rivals Johnson and Jeremy Hunt hold another hustings this evening

Prime Minister Theresa May is in Japan for G-20 meeting

IFS says Hunt’s tax and spending plans would cost 28 billion pounds ($36 billion) a year

Tory MP Dominic Grieve proposed amendment to public spending limits, to try to make a no-deal Brexit practically impossible

Japan ‘Very Concerned’ About No-Deal: Kono (8:30 a.m.)

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono said his government is “very concerned” at the prospect of a no-deal Brexit and the effect it would have on Japanese companies working in the U.K.

There are more than 1,000 Japanese companies in Britain and a no-deal split “would have a very negative impact on their operations,” Kono said in an interview with BBC radio. “Many companies are worried about the implications, they don’t know what’s going to happen, they don’t know what’s going to happen legally or physically.”

He said automakers in the U.K. would be particularly affected by any change to customs arrangements with the EU if it disrupts their just-in-time movement of components. “If there’s a no-deal Brexit and they have to go through actual customs inspections physically, those operations may not be able to continue.’’

“Some companies have already started moving their operations to other places in Europe,’’ he said. “We don’t want to disrupt the economic relationship with the U.K., we’ve been asking the U.K. government ‘let the Japanese companies know what they can expect’ and things should happen smoothly without any disruption.’’

Earlier:

Boris Johnson Predicts ‘Million-to-One’ Chance of No-Deal BrexitBrexit Bulletin: Factually ChallengedQuadrillion-Dollar London Market Finds Way Through Brexit BluesBrexit Takes Toll on Pound’s Share of Global Transactions: Chart

To contact the reporter on this story: Thomas Penny in London at tpenny@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Tim Ross at tross54@bloomberg.net, Stuart Biggs

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.