‘Joker’ Returns to Top of Box Office, Beating Three New Releases
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- “Joker” made a rare return to the top spot in North American theaters, outdrawing three new releases that struggled to gain traction in a sluggish stretch for movies.
- The Warner Bros. film about the DC Comics super villain took in $18.9 million in weekend sales, researcher Comscore Inc. estimated Sunday. It’s the top grossing R-rated movie of all time globally after four weeks and toppled last week’s leader Walt Disney Co.’s “Maleficent.”
Key Insights
- None of the three new releases were projected to challenge for the lead. The horror film “Countdown” from STX Entertainment was expected to take in $8 million, and it took in $9 million. Sony Corp.’s action film “Black and Blue” was forecast to produce between $6 million and $7.2 million, and it brought in $8.3 million. “The Current War: Director’s Cut,” a 101 Studios film about the birth of electricity, was estimated at $2.8 million to $3.9 million. It came in at $2.7 million.
- Ticket sales aren’t keeping pace with a year ago. Box Office Pro had projected revenue from this weekend’s top 10 films would be little changed from the same weekend a year earlier.
- Hollywood and theater operators need a 17% leap in ticket revenue this quarter just to finish 2019 in line with last year, a gap that may be too wide to close, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.
