(Bloomberg) -- When Jean-Claude Juncker spotted Hungary’s Viktor Orban at the start of a European Union summit in 2015, he greeted him with a friendly handshake and a cheeky slap on the face.“The dictator is coming,” the EU veteran from Luxembourg joked to colleagues milling around on camera before their talks began in earnest. No one’s laughing now.

As leaders gather in Brussels for another key summit on Thursday, the EU is dealing with the consequences of the years of inaction when it failed to rein in Hungary and, later, Poland over the systematic erosion of democratic standards.The EU has weathered financial crises, immigration panic and a global pandemic over that period, and it’s still completing a traumatic divorce from the U.K. The rule of law dispute has been a slow burner by comparison, but it could prove the most dangerous of all for a union that emerged in opposition to the Soviet bloc.“This is the one truly existential crisis for the EU,” said Daniel Kelemen, a professor of political science and law at Rutgers University. “This is a union held together by the adherence of its members to a respect for the rule of law. When that’s lost, then the legal order that is its backbone starts to unravel.”

In the run up to the talks, the two governments blocked a landmark 1.8 trillion-euro ($2.2 trillion) stimulus package intended to underpin the EU’s recovery from the coronavirus and make it a world leader in low-carbon technology. Despite the fact that it included 180 billion euros of funding for Hungary and Poland, Orban and his counterpart in Warsaw, Mateusz Morawiecki, objected to a mechanism attached that would give the rest of the EU a new way to pressure them over democratic standards.

The dispute fueled concerns about the EU’s ability to rebuild its economy after the pandemic and, more broadly, posed questions about the bloc’s ability to forge a consensus behind its strategic objectives -- both economic and political -- over the longer term.

The two leaders “only care about their own power and about staying in power,” Ska Keller, co-leader of the Greens in the European Parliament, told lawmakers last month. “What a cynical disregard of the needs of one’s own citizens.”

A last-minute deal looks to have unlocked the funds, but the dispute laid bare the growing split at the heart of the EU, and the questions raised about its future as a union of common values are here to stay.

While Hungary and Poland have benefited from billions of euros in aid since joining the EU in 2004 and remain economically dependent on the bloc, they have shown that they’re happy to hold the bloc hostage in critical decision-making if they feel like their domestic position is under threat. That could thwart the EU’s ability to act in a range of areas from foreign policy to climate goals where the bloc is trying to exert more global influence but its decisions require unanimity.The dispute could not come at a worse time for the union, struggling against the coronavirus pandemic that’s crippled its economies and claimed more than 300,000 lives across the continent. But instead of concentrating on the health crisis, EU leaders have spent time and energy dealing with their powerlessness to protect the bloc’s core values.On Tuesday, as German state leaders were publicly debating the next steps in their fight to contain the virus, Chancellor Angela Merkel was completely absent. A German official said she has been engaged in intense calls with other EU leaders in an effort to break the budget deadlock.Merkel, too, shares some of the blame for the breach.

Read More: Angela Merkel Is Losing Her Touch at the Worst Possible Time There’s been concern about Orban’s disregard for European values since he returned to power in 2010 and began to establish an unprecedented influence over the media, the courts and educational institutions. His brand of populist nationalism spread to Poland in 2015 and won a vindication of sorts from Donald Trump’s ascent in the U.S. a year later.But Orban’s party, Fidesz, has been part of the center-right European People’s Party alongside Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union. Despite years of criticism, its membership wasn’t even suspended until 2019.

Orban has also been enabled by a longstanding reluctance from EU governments to interfere in each other’s domestic affairs and the ineffectiveness of its tools.

The EU did launch legal procedures against both countries, but potential sanctions -- like stripping them of voting rights in EU decisions -- require unanimous support from other members. So the two countries have pledged to shield each other from repercussions.Even if the new mechanism tying funds to the rule of law is watered down or hard to use in practice, its mere existence could help, said Janis Emmanouilidis, a director of studies at the European Policy Centre in Brussels, because it may deter governments from the most blatant abuses and offer support to domestic parties that are more in line with the EU’s core values.

“Having this conditionality mechanism in place, it is opening the door in a certain direction,” he said.

That may be important. While Hungary and Poland have shown the most flagrant disregard of the rule of law, they’re not the only nations drawing concerns over their respect for judicial independence and media freedom.“This problem has come home to roost because EU leaders have refused or failed to confront it for years,” Kelemen said. “If you have one autocracy, it encourages the spread.”

