(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s next leader must continue existing policies so that the country can achieve its vision of reaching high-income status by 2045, President Joko Widodo said.

“This is not about who the president is — No, it’s not. The question is whether the future leaders are ready to continue what we have started today, and whether they are brave and consistent enough,” Jokowi, as he’s commonly known, said in his annual state of the nation address on Wednesday.

Southeast Asia’s largest economy must continue its downstreaming policy to push its GDP per capita to reach $10,900 in a decade and $25,000 by 2045, exactly a century since the nation’s independence. Indonesia should expand that strategy beyond mining to include commodities such as palm oil, coconut and seaweed to benefit the people, Jokowi said.

“Indonesia must transform into a developed nation that can manage her resources, create added value, and bring prosperity to the people,” he said in his morning speech. Jokowi will take the podium again at about 2 p.m. local time for his fiscal report.

Jokowi’s election-focused speech comes as a simultaneous presidential, legislative, and gubernatorial polls are scheduled on Feb. 14. He’s set to step down in October 2024 after serving his second and final term.

In the speech, he dismissed allegations that he’s attempting to influence the presidential election so that his successor can continue his policies and safeguard his political dynasty.

Preferred Successor

Three politicians have announced their plans to join the presidential race: former Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan, Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo, and Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto — who lost to Jokowi in the last two elections.

Ganjar was initially seen as Jokowi’s preferred successor, but the momentum may be shifting toward Prabowo who’s been topping voter surveys. The defense minister’s clout is also growing given his closer-than-ever ties with Jokowi as well as increasing support from other political parties.

Jokowi’s address was laden with his expectations for his successor, calling on Indonesia’s next leader to tap a “demographic bonus” where 68% of the population is in productive. That beneficial structure is set to peak in 2030, he said.

“We are not having a leisurely walk here and we are not having a sprint either,” Jokowi said of the path that Indonesia’s leaders must take to elevate the nation and the economy. “What we are doing is a marathon to reach Golden Indonesia.”

