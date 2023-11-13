(Bloomberg) -- A close ally of President Joko Widodo is poised to lead Indonesia’s military, fueling further concern over what’s seen as the leader’s moves to secure his political dynasty.

General Agus Subiyanto, who was promoted to army chief only last month, received parliamentary committee approval to be the sole candidate to lead the country’s armed forces after his predecessor retired. His appointment is set to be approved in a plenary meeting on Nov. 21.

Subiyanto has worked alongside Jokowi since 2009, when he oversaw the district encompassing Solo when the president was still mayor of that city. Since then, he has held military command over the area covering Jokowi’s private residence in Bogor and served as the president’s frontline security.

While it isn’t unprecedented for Jokowi, or any other Indonesian president, to choose close allies to hold top military positions, the appointment is the latest in a series of moves that are widely seen as the leader’s attempt to cement his family’s hold on power beyond the end of his final term next year. Last month, his eldest son Gibran Rakabuming Raka became the nation’s youngest vice-presidential candidate, made possible by a contentious court ruling presided over by Jokowi’s brother-in-law.

Subiyanto’s appointment could be an attempt by the president to strengthen his grip on the military to support his eldest son’s election, as the armed forces would have the authority to mobilize more than 500,000 personnel in the army, airforce, navy, and marine, said Connie Rahakundini Bakrie, a visiting lecturer at the military school.

In the last election in 2019, a few military officials violated their code of ethics by declaring their favored candidates.

“The possibility of Subiyanto being neutral remains,” Bakrie said. “The possibility that the father might use the authority for the benefit of his son also remains.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.