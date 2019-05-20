(Bloomberg) -- Indonesian President Joko Widodo won last month’s bitterly contested election by a double-digit margin, official results showed Tuesday, putting the former furniture exporter in charge of the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation for another five years.

Widodo, known as Jokowi, won 55.5% of the national vote, compared to his challenger Prabowo Subianto’s 44.5%, the General Elections Commission said in Jakarta early on Tuesday. Jokowi’s margin of victory at 11% was almost double the lead he secured in 2014 against the same opponent, commission’s data showed. The tally also confirmed unofficial quick count results from about a dozen independent pollsters.

Prabowo, as Subianto is commonly known, has alleged massive irregularities in the conduct of the election and counting of votes and said he would reject the official results. The former general has repeatedly claimed victory, citing his own campaign team’s survey of votes and his supporters have called for public rallies to protest the official results.

The contestants can challenge the result in the nation’s Constitutional Court within three days before the commission confirms the winner, Chairman Arif Budiman told reporters.

The result should allow Jokowi to focus on steps to shield Southeast Asia’s largest economy from an escalating U.S.-China trade war that’s threatening to hurt growth and fuel a trade deficit. The nation’s stocks, bonds and the currency have all slumped in the past month as foreign investors have grown jittery over the outlook for economic growth.

Jokowi is expected to be sworn in for his second five-year tenure on Oct. 20.

Jokowi’s Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle, or PDIP, emerged as the largest party in the elections to the nation’s lower house of parliament, known as DPR, by securing 19.3% votes, commission data showed. It was followed by Prabowo’s Gerindra Party and Golkar with 12.6% and 12.35% respectively.

