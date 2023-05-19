(Bloomberg) -- Indonesian President Joko Widodo dismissed Johnny Plate as communication and information technology minister after he was detained in a probe into alleged corruption.

The government announced Plate’s dismissal on its website after earlier appointing an acting replacement for him. Authorities detained Plate following investigations into alleged corruption in a 4G wireless base station project led by an agency under his ministry.

Jokowi is battling corruption and streamlining state spending in a bid to safeguard the public’s trust in his administration as his second term in office ends in 2024.

