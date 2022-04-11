(Bloomberg) -- Indonesian President Joko Widodo appeared to dismiss a plan floated by senior cabinet official to extend his time in office as thousands of university students are set to protest in Jakarta over the move along with the rising costs of basic goods.

Rumors have persisted for months that the leader known as Jokowi could seek to amend the constitution to run for a third term after the pandemic sidetracked his ambitious infrastructure agenda, including the construction a brand new capital in Borneo. While he remains popular with voters, the issue could create discord within certain sections of the population concerned about a return to an era of former president Suharto who ruled for three decades with an iron fist until his ouster in 1998.

“I think it’s clear that everyone already knows that the election will be held on February 14, 2024,” the president told an election committee meeting on Sunday.

“This needs to be explained, lest there be speculation circulating among the public that the government is trying to delay the election or speculation about the extension of the President’s office or the issue of three terms,” he said in remarks published on the Cabinet Secretariat website.

It is unclear if such a move for a term extension would have found the necessary support within the ruling coalition or in parliament. While Jokowi enjoys the support of four in five lawmakers in the lower house, “not all of them are keen on the amendment,” said Wellian Wiranto, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp.

“At a time when Indonesia faces a host of challenges, from tackling food item shortages to battling higher fuel price pressure right when the recovery may become endangered by slowdowns in major trade partners such as China, EU and the U.S., there is a lot going on,” he said.

Jokowi has repeatedly voiced his opposition to a term extension or to running for a third time, a motion currently barred under the constitution. Still, Luhut Panjaitan, coordinating minister for investment and maritime affairs and a confidant of the president, said last month it’s possible to change the constitution to extend Jokowi’s time beyond the current two-term limit, as it would only depend on whether the move gets support from parliament and the People’s Consultative Assembly.

Protesters on Monday moved the demonstration from in front of presidential palace to parliament to ensure lawmakers don’t amend the constitution, according to the university students’ representative council, known as BEM, that’s organizing the protest.

