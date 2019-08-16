(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

Indonesia’s economy is set to expand at the fastest pace in seven years as President Joko Widodo bets on higher government spending and a pick up in investment to counter risks from a global slowdown and an escalating trade war.

Southeast Asia’s largest economy is forecast to grow 5.3% next year, Jokowi -- as Widodo is known -- said Friday in his annual budget speech. That would be the fastest pace since 2013, up from 5.2% growth projected by the government this year. The expansion will be driven by household consumption and investment, the president said.

“The government believes that investment will continue to flow into the country because of the positive perception about Indonesia and the improvement in the investment climate,” Jokowi said. While other economies are slowing, Indonesia’s economy “must be able to grow” and any crisis “must be turned into an opportunity,” he said.

Jokowi, who will be sworn in for a second term in October, wants to ignite an economy that’s been slowing in the face of waning global demand and the intensifying U.S.-China trade war. Fresh off a landslide election win in April, he has pledged reforms aimed at attracting foreign investment and reversing a persistent trade deficit.

Indonesia’s economy has been struggling to move much beyond 5% growth for several years, amid lackluster commodity prices and a downturn in its manufacturing sector. The economy expanded 5.05% in the second quarter, its slowest pace in two years.

The president, whose first term was marked by a massive infrastructure drive, has turned his attention to boosting manufacturing and productivity. He also has unveiled steps to increase exports after Indonesia last year posted its worst trade deficit on record.

--With assistance from Eko Listiyorini.

To contact the reporters on this story: Karlis Salna in Jakarta at ksalna@bloomberg.net;Viriya Singgih in Jakarta at vsinggih@bloomberg.net;Arys Aditya in Jakarta at aaditya5@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net, Thomas Kutty Abraham, Michael S. Arnold

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.