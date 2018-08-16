(Bloomberg) -- Indonesian President Joko Widodo plans to boost spending to a record next year to support growth as he seeks to shield the $1 trillion economy from an emerging-market rout and brighten his chances of a re-election.

Southeast Asia’s largest economy will grow 5.3 percent in 2019, Widodo, known as Jokowi, said in his budget speech at the parliament in Jakarta on Thursday. The budget deficit is forecast to shrink to 1.84 percent of gross domestic product from a revised estimate of 2.12 percent this year, he said.

Government spending will increase 10 percent to 2,439.7 trillion rupiah ($167 billion) in 2019, while revenue is estimated to rise 12.6 percent to 2,142.5 trillion rupiah, he said.

Jokowi’s ambitious fiscal targets could boost investors’ sentiment amid an emerging-market rout that’s hit Indonesia hard this year. The president’s political opponents have criticized him for economic mismanagement with growth stuck at about 5 percent and a currency that’s lost more than 7 percent this year.

Other Details:

Inflation is forecast to be within the central bank’s target range of 2.5 percent to 4.5 percent next year

Indonesia’s crude price estimated at $70 per barrel

The president is pitted against Prabowo Subianto in a rematch of the 2014 elections and the former general has wasted little time in attacking him for failing to meet his 7 percent growth target and defend the rupiah.

After focusing on more than $300 billion of infrastructure projects to better connect the archipelago in the past four years, Jokowi is now turning his attention to creating more jobs and developing a pool of skilled workers. Earlier on Thursday, the president called for a deepening of reforms for the nation to escape the “middle-income trap.”

