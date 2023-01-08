(Bloomberg) -- Indonesian President Joko Widodo has confirmed plans for another cabinet change amid fraying ties between two major parties in the ruling coalition ahead of the presidential elections next year.

Jokowi, as the president is popularly called, plans to make the announcement “maybe on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday,” he told reporters last week in response to questions from reporters. He declined to say what would change in the cabinet line-up, which would be the fourth such reshuffle in the president’s second and final term in office.

Local media have speculated that three ministers from National Democratic Party might be removed after Jokowi’s party PDI-P raised concern over the junior coalition partner’s support for former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan to run for the presidency in the 2024 elections.

Baswedan is a longstanding rival of Jokowi, who has signaled backing for central Java Governor and fellow PDI-P politician Ganjar Pranowo as the next president. It’s widely speculated in the domestic press that PDI-P may announce its presidential candidate on Tuesday.

The ministers from National Democratic Party that could face the axe include Minister of Communications and Information Johnny Plate, Forestry and Environment Minister Siti Nurbaya, and Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo. Plate’s performance in particular has come under scrutiny in part due to a corruption case involving the procurement of telco towers.

In August, the president told Kompas newspaper that he was open to further changes in the cabinet as he wants his ministers to be capable of taking quick and appropriate policy actions in a rapidly changing global situation.

Jokowi’s latest move also came as public support for another cabinet shakeup climbed to 61.8% in December, from 59.7% a month earlier. Respondents saw some of his ministers’ performance were falling behind that of the government, according to pollster Charta Politika. Jokowi remains popular with support rising to an all-time high in December on the back of upbeat economic sentiment.

The impending cabinet change indicates Jokowi is sensitive to swings in public opinion and is seeking to cement his legacy as a capable administrator. The last one in June saw him change the trade and agrarian ministers after a series of policy u-turns failed to overcome shortages of cooking oil and other vital foodstuffs amid soaring inflation.

Maintaining public support is also crucial for Jokowi who wants to push through major infrastructure projects related to the new capital city in Kalimantan before he steps down in the third quarter of 2024.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.