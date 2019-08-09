(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia is weighing whether to bring forward a planned ban on exports of mineral ores, the country’s trade minister said, a day after nickel prices from London to China surged on speculation the Southeast Asian nation will halt shipments.

President Joko Widodo is gathering inputs from the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources about the impact of banning shipments earlier than 2022, Trade Minister Enggartiasto Lukita told reporters in Jakarta on Friday. No decision has yet been made and any such plan will require “thoughtful consideration” as it will hurt the country’s exports, he said.

Nickel has rallied 25% on the London Metal Exchange since the end of June as speculation swirled Indonesia, one of the world’s top suppliers of nickel ore used in making stainless steel and electric batteries, may soon ban exports. The minister’s comments were the first time an Indonesian official has confirmed that authorities are considering options for an early ban.

While the government issues export quotas to miners with firm commitment to build smelters, it has said it will revoke shipment permits of companies failing to meet construction targets set out by the ministry. Lukita said an early ban may accelerate construction of downstream industry, including smelters.

Nickel, which surged as much as 13%, or almost $2,000 a ton in intraday trading on Thursday, was at $15,790 a ton by 1:31 p.m. in Jakarta on Friday.

The Indonesian Nickel Miners Association has in the meantime called for consistency in the nation’s exports policy as a lot of investment has gone into developing mines. “We want the government to be consistent and not change the policy,” said Meidy Katrin Lengkey, association’s secretary general. “Don’t run half the distance and then change the policy.”

This is not the first time that Indonesia has flip-flopped on its mineral exports policy. The government imposed a blanket ban on shipments of mineral ores in 2014 only to relax it in 2017, allowing overseas sale of surplus ore containing less than 1.7% nickel.

The producers association , consisting of 281 miners, has sought a meeting with Jokowi, as the president is commonly known, to demand opening up of exports of low-grade ore to all miners and introduction of a monthly benchmark rate to shore up domestic prices.

