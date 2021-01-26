(Bloomberg) -- Indonesian President Joko Widodo received his second dosage of the Covid-19 vaccine made by Sinovac Biotech Ltd., one day after the country registered more than one million infections.

Nearly 250,000 healthcare workers have been given the first shot since the program started two weeks ago. The government is targeting the number to increase to between 900,000 and 1 million daily, Widodo, known as Jokowi, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Southeast Asia’s largest economy added 13,094 new cases in the 24 hours through midday Tuesday, taking the total to 1,012,350, the worst in the region. Some 336 people died and 10,868 recovered from the disease over the same period, the government said.

