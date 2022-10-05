(Bloomberg) -- Indonesian President Joko Widodo has ordered his government to conduct a thorough audit on all soccer stadiums in the country in the wake of one of the world’s deadliest sports disaster in history.

“I want to know the root of the problem that caused this tragedy so that we can find the best solution,” Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi, told reporters on Wednesday. “I will order the public works minister to audit all stadiums used for the (football) league.”

The international soccer governing body FIFA could help Indonesia address the management of the sport in the country, Jokowi said after reaching out to the association’s President Gianni Infantino.

The order came after some 125 people were killed in a stampede in a sports stadium in East Java after a match on Sunday, triggered by the use of tear gas by the police to break up a riot.

In the ensuing panic, the crowd rushed to the exit gates, causing many to be trampled and crushed to death. Firing tear gas in a sports arena is prohibited by FIFA but the police said they had to use it for the safety of their officers and spectators.

The tragedy reignited a public backlash against the police and a call for reform of the force, which has long been criticized for its brutality and corruption.

The stadium’s limited exits and the overcapacity of the crowd were contributing factors, said Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD. Organizers did not heed authorities’ suggestion to schedule an afternoon match and to keep the number of spectators at the 38,000 capacity, he said. The game was held in the evening, with 42,000 tickets sold.

