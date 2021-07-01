(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo ordered more stringent movement restrictions in the economic centers of Java and Bali islands to arrest a steep rise in Covid-19 cases.

The curbs will be imposed from July 3 to July 20, he said in a speech on Thursday, without giving further detail. Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs Luhut Panjaitan, who’s been appointed to handle the response, is set to explain the new measures at 1:30 p.m. Jakarta time.

The government considered full work-from-home orders for non-essential sectors, closure of shopping centers and a ban on dining-in at restaurants, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg on Wednesday.

The situation is “developing very fast,” said Jokowi, as the president is known. He urged Indonesians to be disciplined and follow health protocols. The government will mobilize all resources to add hospital capacity, healthcare workers and oxygen supply, he said, as latest indicators show facilities are filling up fast.

Jakarta Burials Hit Pandemic Record as Delta Variant Spreads

The government’s response to the Covid-19 spike has been marred by confusion, with the possibility of tighter curbs raised throughout this week but with little clarity over how strictly and broadly they should be applied. Meanwhile, bed occupancy rates in Jakarta have surged beyond 90%, even with patients being cared for under tents outside hospitals and apartment buildings being converted into isolation units.

On Wednesday, 467 people died from the disease, the worst since January.

Southeast Asia’s largest economy has seen its virus outbreak spiral out of control after the Eid al-Fitr holidays, worsened by the arrival of the more transmissible delta variant and a slow vaccine rollout. New Covid-19 cases breached another record at 21,807 on Wednesday, the fifth straight day that daily infections have topped 20,000. Health authorities have warned the spike could continue this month.

Jokowi previously stood by his strategy of avoiding a hard lockdown over the country, instead focusing on “micro” lockdowns in virus hotspots.

(Updates throughout to add context.)

