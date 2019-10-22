(Bloomberg) -- Indonesian President Joko Widodo unveiled a list of 38 ministers and cabinet rank officials with Gojek co-founder Nadiem Makarim named as the new education minister.

Jokowi, as the president is commonly known, included five women in the cabinet, including Sri Mulyani Indrawati as the finance minister and Retno Marsudi as the foreign minister. Other notable inclusions were Airlangga Hartarto as the coordinating minister for economy, Luhut Pandjaitan as the coordinating minister for maritime affairs and investment and Jokowi’s challenger in the 2019 and 2014 elections Prabowo Subianto as the defense minister.

Here’s the complete list of cabinet members named by Jokowi on Wednesday for the 2019-24 period:

To contact the reporters on this story: Viriya Singgih in Jakarta at vsinggih@bloomberg.net;Arys Aditya in Jakarta at aaditya5@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Thomas Kutty Abraham at tabraham4@bloomberg.net, Rieka Rahadiana, Yoga Rusmana

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.