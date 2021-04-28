(Bloomberg) -- Indonesian president Joko Widodo officially established the Ministry of Investment on Wednesday, a key piece of his drive to attract overseas money to aid the country’s pandemic recovery.

Southeast Asia’s biggest economy is aiming to lure more foreign direct investment to help boost growth to around 5% this year after its first contraction since the Asian Financial Crisis in 1998.

The new ministry was approved earlier this month with the aim of increasing investment and expanding job creation. It will be led by Bahlil Lahadalia, who will keep his job as the head of the Investment Coordinating Board, which he has led since 2019.

Jokowi, as the president is known, has prioritized luring overseas investment and overcoming the country’s reputation for onerous, overlapping and confusing regulations.

Indonesia last year implemented an omnibus law that aims to cut red tape and reform the investment bureaucracy, with a goal of reaching 900 trillion rupiah ($62 billion) of total direct investment this year. Jokowi is also targeting $200 billion for a newly established wealth fund to finance long-term development.

The country managed to record 826 trillion rupiah in direct investment last year despite the pandemic, not including investments in upstream oil and gas, financial services and those made by the government.

Jokowi also appointed Nadiem Makarim, co-founder of ride-hailing giant Gojek as minister for the newly merged Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology. The previous Ministry of Research and Technology was led by Bambang Brodjonegoro.

Wednesday’s cabinet makeover is Jokowi’s second in four months. In December, he replaced the country’s health minister amid criticism over its response to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as announcing new appointments for trade, social affairs and tourism posts.

