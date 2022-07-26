(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto will decide this weekend whether he will run a third time for the presidency, buoyed by recent popularity surveys.

The former military general is among the most popular candidates for the presidential elections due in 2024, topping opinion polls alongside the governors of central Java and Jakarta.

He lost to President Joko Widodo in two highly charged presidential elections in 2014 and 2019. After the last elections, Prabowo was appointed defense minister by Jokowi, as the president is popularly known, in a bid to co-opt his rival and push through economic reforms.

As the chairman of Indonesia’s third-largest political party, Prabowo will announce his decision at a July 30 meeting of party leaders, Gerindra Secretary General Ahmad Muzani said in a statement on Monday.

“All party officials from the district, regional and central levels, and all cadres want, hope and ask that Gerindra party chairman Prabowo Subianto runs for the 2024 presidential election,” he said. “With Prabowo as president, Gerindra would win.”

Jokowi Stays Top of Mind as His Main Rival Tops Popularity Poll

The former special forces commander garnered considerable support for his economic nationalism campaign in 2019, earning 47% of votes after decrying that “too much of Indonesia’s money is going outside the country.” He also promised to increase defense spending, slash taxes to accelerate economic growth and halt food imports at the the time.

Prabowo, who was once married to a daughter of former dictator Suharto, has positioned himself as strongman who can make the country a major power to be reckoned with.

