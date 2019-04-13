(Bloomberg) -- Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s lead over his challenger Prabowo Subianto is seen as stable ahead of an election on Wednesday, according to a survey.

Widodo, known as Jokowi, is projected to secure 55.7 percent of votes as shown by Charta Politika’s survey conducted from April 5 to April 10. That compares with a mid-March survey showing he would get 53.5 percent of ballots cast. Support for Subianto is seen at 38.8 percent from 37.5 percent earlier, Charta Politika said on Saturday.

As many as 84.2 percent of respondents said they are sure of their choice when they go to vote on April 17, while 7.2 percent said they may still change their minds.

The survey of 2,000 respondents in 34 provinces has a margin of error of around 2.19 percent. About 5.5 percent of the respondents said they do not know whom they will vote for or did not disclose their support.

