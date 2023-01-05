(Bloomberg) -- A group of Indonesian citizens filed an appeal against the revision to the Job Creation Law, seeking to rule the bill as unconstitutional.

The group that includes lawyers, activists and students submitted the appeal to the Constitutional Court on Thursday, according to the filing.

President Joko Widodo’s so-called omnibus law was already ruled as legally defective by the court, which ordered the government to revise it and ensure public participation in the changes. Instead, Jokowi issued a rule in lieu of a law, known as Perppu, to push through the revisions faster. Civil rights groups have criticized the move and called for more transparency in the process.

