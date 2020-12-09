(Bloomberg) -- The son of Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo is set for a landslide victory in the city that launched his father’s political career.

Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Jokowi’s eldest son, is expected to win 87% of votes to become the mayor of Solo in Central Java, based on a quick count by surveyor Charta Politika with more than 99.5% votes tallied. Meanwhile Muhammad Bobby Afif Nasution, the president’s son-in-law, is set to get 55% of votes to become mayor of Medan, one of the country’s biggest cities.

Jokowi first entered politics as the mayor of Solo and gained prominence there as a pragmatic leader who came from outside the political elite. Now in his second and final term as president, the entry of Rakabuming and Nasution in the local election has drawn concerns of another political dynasty in the making.

The official result of the regional polls is set to be declared before Dec. 15. More than 105 million were eligible to vote in the polls for leaders of nine provinces, 224 regencies and 37 cities on Wednesday.

