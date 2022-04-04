(Bloomberg) -- Joko Widodo’s main rival in the last two elections is now leading in popularity, even as the Indonesian president remains top of mind.

Given the choice between the three most popular names for presidency, 32.7% would choose Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, followed closely by Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo with 30.8% and Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan with 24.9%, according to a survey by Indikator on Feb. 11-21.

Jokowi, as the president is known, remains top of mind, with 15.9% of respondents naming him when asked an open question of who they would vote for. That’s followed by Subianto with 12.3% and Pranowo with 10.5%.

Indonesians are only set to head to the polls in February 2024, but elections have already become a key political issue amid speculation around whether Jokowi would seek to serve a third term as well as early campaigning by various candidates. The president has said he would obey the constitution, which currently sets a limit of two terms.

Subianto, chairman of the third-biggest party in parliament, lost to Jokowi in the 2014 and 2019 elections.

Indonesians want their next leader to focus on creating jobs, managing food inflation, handling Covid-19, corruption eradication and improving the quality of education.

Indikator’s survey involved 1,200 respondents across the country, with a margin of error of 2.9 percentage points.

