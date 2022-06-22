(Bloomberg) -- Indonesian President Joko Widodo will head to Kyiv and Moscow to push for peace and discuss the global food crisis caused by the war.

Jokowi, as the president is popularly known, will be the first Asian leader to visit the two countries since the war began, said Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi. The visits will take place after he attends the Group of Seven meeting in Germany on 26-28 June.

“President Jokowi is choosing to try to contribute, instead of choosing to be quiet,” Marsudi said in a press briefing on Wednesday. The visits demonstrate Indonesia’s humanitarian concern, attempt to address the global food crisis and effort to uphold “the spirit of peace,” she said.

Indonesia, as this year’s host of Group of 20, is set to be the stage for a potential meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy after Jokowi invited both of them to attend the November summit.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.