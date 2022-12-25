(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia will lift its last remaining Covid-19 restrictions once the government is confident that most of its population has sufficient antibodies against the coronavirus, the president said.

The government is evaluating the result of its most recent seroprevalence survey that measured people’s level of antibodies, which should be completed before the end of the year, President Joko Widodo, known as Jokowi, told reporters on Monday.

