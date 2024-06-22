(Bloomberg) -- Jollibee Foods Corp., the largest restaurant operator in the Philippines, is investigating an alleged data breach that may affect millions of its customers.

“We take this matter seriously and have launched an investigation to better understand the scope of the incident,” Jollibee said in a statement on Saturday. The company, famous for its fried chicken and one of Asia’s biggest fast-food chain operators, said its e-commerce platforms are “unaffected and remain operational.”

Cyber security group Deep Web Konek reported the alleged data breach on June 20, saying a user in a cybercrime forum claims to possess personal data of 32 million customers and 650 million records related to Jollibee’s food delivery operations. The compromised data included names, addresses, phone numbers and email addresses of customers, it said.

“We have implemented response protocols in addition to enhanced security measures to further protect data against threats,” Jollibee said in a statement. “Parallel to these efforts, we are working closely with relevant authorities and experts.”

Earlier this week, Philippine health maintenance organization Maxicare reported an alleged unauthorized access to the information of about 13,000 members, or less than 1% of its clients.

