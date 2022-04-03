(Bloomberg) -- Musician Jon Batiste earned four Grammy Awards Sunday during a ceremony before the official telecast, leading all nominees and ensuring he’ll be one of the big winners at the music industry’s most prestigious event of the year.

Batiste, the band leader for comedian Stephen Colbert’s late night talk show, led all musicians with 11 nominations coming into the show. He won prizes for best American roots song and best American roots performance for the song “Cry,” as well as best music video for “Freedom” and another for his work on the soundtrack to the movie “Soul.”

Batiste’s strong showing sets up a competition with pop stars Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish later this evening. Rodrigo, the 19-year-old singer-songwriter, is seen as the favorite for most of the top prizes, and claimed her first victory for best pop solo performance.

Louis C.K. won the award for best comedy album, his third Grammy and one of the biggest prizes since he admitted to sexual misconduct in 2017.

The audience for the Grammys has slipped, as it has for most major awards show. But the show can still provide a big lift to the winners, especially less popular acts like Batiste.

Eilish Again?

The Recording Academy has been hard to predict over the years. Once faulted for awarding legacy artists and ignoring newer ones, the group has shifted to laud younger, more popular performers. Eilish swept the top four prizes two years ago at the age of 18, the youngest artist to do so -- and just the second ever. She followed up with a win for record of the year last year, and is nominated again this year.

Yet the Grammys have continued to neglect artists of color, especially those in hip-hop, when it comes to album of the year, song of the year and record of the year. Though hip-hop and R&B is the most popular genre in the U.S., no rapper has won album of the year since Outkast in 2004.

The Grammys were postponed due to the omicron variant of the coronavirus, and moved from their usual perch in Los Angeles to Las Vegas. The move to Vegas elicited jokes from some of the winners, who noted the city’s more lax approach to the coronavirus.

Coronavirus is “not here,” said Jack Antonoff, who won the prize for producer of the year. “Everyone in Vegas, they don’t have it. It’s very hip.” Trevor Noah will host the televised show.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.