(Bloomberg) -- Jon Stewart, the longtime star of “The Daily Show,” is embarking on a new streaming career with a deal to host a current-affairs program on Apple Inc.’s TV+ service.

The multiyear accord comes with a first-look agreement for other potential Stewart content on Apple TV+, the technology giant said on Tuesday. Stewart, 57, was the face of the satirical “Daily Show” from 1999 to 2015, before handing the reins to current host Trevor Noah.

The hope is that Stewart’s high profile and fan base will bring new subscribers to Apple’s streaming service, which launched almost a year ago. The interview-style series will add to a similar TV+ programs from Oprah Winfrey. Richard Plepler, the former HBO chief who joined Apple with a first-look deal last year, is involved with the show as well.

The Hollywood Reporter previously reported on the deal.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.