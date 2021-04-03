(Bloomberg) -- Jordan arrested a royal family member and asked a former crown prince to cease all activities that could threaten the country’s national stability, a rare incident in the tiny kingdom.

Hasan Bin Zeid, a royal family member, was arrested on security concerns along with former minister Bassem Awadallah and others, according to the state-run Petra news agency. The report didn’t give further details.

The nation’s army asked former Crown Prince Hamza Bin Hussein to cease “movements and activities that might be used to target Jordan’s security and stability,” as part of an ongoing investigation, according to Petra news.

Security personnel and armored vehicles were seen parked outside royal palaces and patrolling the capital’s Dabouq neighborhood.

The Washington Post reported earlier that Prince Hamza, the eldest son of the late King Hussein, was placed under restriction at his Amman palace. The report cited a senior Middle East intelligence official briefed on the events as saying the move came amid an ongoing investigation into an alleged plot to unseat his older half brother, King Abdullah II.

Saudi Arabia quickly responded to the arrests, saying it supported the Jordanian king’s decisions and measures to preserve security and stability and face any attempt to affect them.

Jordan is a close ally of the U.S. in the Middle East and receives annual aid packages from Washington. The U.S. provided Jordan with $699.9 million in August of last year.

