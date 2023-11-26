(Bloomberg) -- Jordan is exploring alternatives to natural gas supplies from Israel amid concerns of a possible interruption, state-run Al Mamlaka TV cited Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh saying on Sunday.

Jordan has spoken with two countries in the Arabian Gulf that expressed readiness in meeting the country’s gas demands if needed, Khasawneh said.

While the gas deal between US company Noble and the National Electric Power Company under which Jordan gets Israeli gas is “not on the table for cancellation,” there are concerns over a potential disruption of gas coming from the Leviathan field in the Mediterranean Sea, Khasawneh said.

“We have not seen any signs that this will happen,” he said. “But Jordan is planning for various scenarios and possibilities amid ongoing aggression and war on the Gaza Strip.”

Jordan has explored a number of alternatives that have higher financial costs.

One such alternative would cost 45 million dinars ($63 million) a month if Jordan switches to importing LNG and another will cost 115 million dinars per month if the country switches to diesel, Khasawneh said.

