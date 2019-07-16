(Bloomberg) -- Jordan appointed an ambassador to Qatar, in an apparent break from its benefactors in the Gulf who have imposed a boycott on the gas-rich nation.

A royal decree appointed Zeid Al Louzi as the country’s ambassador to Qatar, according to the official Gazette. The move comes two years after Jordan reduced diplomatic representation following a Saudi-led campaign against Qatar.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut ties and closed transport routes with Qatar in 2017, accusing it of funding terrorism. Qatar denies the charge.

