(Bloomberg) -- Jordan plans to more than triple electricity exports to the Palestinian territories, Minister of Energy Hala Zawati said in an emailed statement.

The Middle Eastern kingdom, which currently provides 25 megawatts a year to Jericho and areas in the Jordan Valley, expects to export 80 megawatts in seven months, the minister said. Jordan will begin supplying areas surrounding Jerusalem including Abu Dis, Zawati said.

