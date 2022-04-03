38m ago
Jordan’s Prince Hamzah Relinquishes Title After Feud With King
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Prince Hamzah of Jordan said he would relinquish his title in the fallout of a feud with his half brother, King Abdullah II.
Hamzah made the announcement in a letter posted Sunday on Twitter.
“Based on what I have seen and witnessed over the past years, I have reached to a conclusion that my personal convictions cannot be reconciled with the current approaches, orientations and method of our modern institutions,” he wrote.
In April 2021, Jordan said it uncovered a plot to destabilize the kingdom that involved Hamzah.
Last month, the prince wrote a letter to the king in which he apologized, admitted his mistakes and sought forgiveness.
