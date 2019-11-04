Jordan Says Israel Has Agreed to Release Two Jordanian Detainees

(Bloomberg) -- Jordan Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said Israel has agreed to release two Jordanian detainees before the end of this week.

Their detention has touched off a diplomatic feud, and Jordan last week recalled its ambassador to Israel in protest. It later detained an Israeli citizen it said had crossed into Jordan illegally.

Media have reported that the Jordanians were held in connection with suspected security offenses. Safadi said preparations have begun to bring them home, according to a statement from the Jordanian Foreign Ministry.

An Israeli Foreign Ministry spokeswoman had no comment.

