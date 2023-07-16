(Bloomberg) -- Jordan will receive $250 million from the World Bank to help the country make more efficient use of its water resources, a government minister said Sunday.

The project includes upgrading distribution networks, reducing leaks and optimizing energy consumption, Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Touqan said in an emailed statement. A drought management system also will be implemented.

The financing package includes a $200 million soft loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and a $50 million grant from the World Bank-run Global Concessional Financing Facility.

The grant facility is meant to boost support for middle-income countries coping with large refugee influxes, the minister said.

Jordan is one of the countries most affected by the Syria crisis, hosting the second-highest share of refugees per capita in the world, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. More than 760,000 refugees are registered with the agency.

