(Bloomberg) -- Jordan is temporarily closing its airspace to incoming, outgoing and transit flights on Saturday, citing growing risks in the region, the state-run Al Mamlaka news agency reported.

Jordan’s Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission said its airspace will be closed starting at 11 p.m. local time. The closure will last for several hours, and will be updated and reviewed according to developments.

The decision was made “to ensure the safety and security of civil aviation in Jordanian airspace, in light of the escalating risks in the region and after evaluating the risks according to globally accepted standards,” Al Mamlaka reported, citing a statement by the commission.

Israel and its allies, led by the US, are bracing for an Iranian response to a suspected Israeli attack on Iran’s embassy in Syria on April 1. Officials have stepped up preparations for a possible attack, including military measures and restrictions on public gatherings, after Iran said on Saturday its forces seized an Israel-linked container ship near the Strait of Hormuz.

Read more: Biden to Return to White House as Israel Restricts Public Life

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.