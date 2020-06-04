(Bloomberg) --

Jordan will lift many of its restrictions imposed to control the coronavirus on June 6, with mosques, cafes, tourist sites and hotels allowed to reopen, Minister of State for Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh said. Domestic flights between Amman and Aqaba will also resume, and the public will be free to leave their homes between 6 a.m. and midnight, the minister said Thursday. Cinemas, schools, universities, wedding halls and amusement parks and public parks will remain closed.

Jordan has seen a fall in Covid-19 cases over the past two weeks, with new infections only detected in people arriving in the country.

