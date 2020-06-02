(Bloomberg) -- Jordan on Tuesday said that any Israeli annexation of Palestinian territories would be a blatant violation of international law and would have a dire effect on Jordanian-Israeli relations.

“We unequivocally warn against the grave consequence of annexation on the quest for regional peace and on Jordanian-Israeli relations,” Ayman Safadi, Jordan’s foreign affairs minister, said in an emailed statement. Peace will not be realized through annexing one third of occupied Palestine, he said.“We stand at a defining crossroads: We either fall deeper into the abyss ofconflict and hopelessness. Or we save the peace that is a regional and aninternational necessity,” Safadi said.Annexation will not go unanswered, he said. Peace is a strategic choice for the Palestinians and for all Arabs. Any other scenario is a threat to peace, and to all in the region, Safadi said.“We will do all it takes to protect our interests -- the two-state solution, theemergence of an independent, viable Palestinian state on its basis, is anational Jordanian interest.”

