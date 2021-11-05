Top Stories
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
6:41
Six investment myths debunked for financial literacy month
-
5:30
If you catch COVID abroad, can you come home? and if not, who pays the bill?
-
Owner of Canada's most valuable mall plans to add apartments
-
9:13
Air Canada CEO's difficulty with French turns into PR nightmare
-
8:53
Carbon market talks stumble at COP26 on how to use the cash
-
4:19
Expect some Ontario pot stores to close in 2022: Analyst
-
-
Nov 5
Canada's employment engine shifts into lower gear5:28
Canada's employment engine shifts into lower gear
Canada’s labor market continued to heal in October as retail businesses ramped up hiring, though the pace of gains has begun to cool.
-
Nov 53:53
Cannabis Canada Weekly: Canopy's disappointing Q2, Ontario retailers to face closures in 2022
Canopy Growth's CEO hopes for stability in Canada's cannabis market, an analyst expects to see some pot shops in Ontario close next year and Alberta will divest itself of online pot sales
-
Nov 513:31
U.S. job growth quickens as gain of 531,000 outstrips estimates
The U.S. labor market got back on track last month with a larger-than-forecast and broad-based payrolls gain, indicating greater progress filling millions of vacancies as the effects of the delta variant faded.
-
Nov 53:28
Alberta introduces bill to exit online cannabis sales
Alberta is getting out of the online cannabis business and will instead let licensed retailers sell it via the internet.
-
Nov 4
'Release the capital!': Banks can resume dividend hikes, buybacks6:41
'Release the capital!': Banks can resume dividend hikes, buybacks
OSFI has lifted its pandemic-era prohibition on the shareholder-friendly moves that bank investors have come to crave.
-
Nov 49:33
Peloton posts biggest-ever stock wipeout after forecast cut
Peloton Interactive Inc. shares plummeted the most ever after the company cut its annual revenue forecast by as much as US$1 billion and lowered its projections for subscribers and profit margins.
-
Nov 58:53
The Week Ahead: Earnings parade continues, COP26 concludes
A look at what investors will be watching in the week ahead.
-
Nov 53:26
TC Energy commits to up to $3.3B to cover Coastal GasLink cost increases
TC Energy has committed to providing up to $3.3-billion in additional temporary bridge financing to cover cost overruns related to the Coastal GasLink pipeline project.
-
Nov 4
Ontario's cannabis business poised for $155M profit this fiscal year4:19
Ontario's cannabis business poised for $155M profit this fiscal year
Ontario's cannabis business is set to nearly triple its profits in the current fiscal year while netting a tidy sum from federal excise taxes, according to the province's Fall Economic Statement released Thursday.
-
Nov 4
Pandemic homebuyers to face interest rate crunch, CIBC warns7:46
Pandemic homebuyers to face interest rate crunch, CIBC warns
Canadians who took on new mortgages during the pandemic will be the hardest hit by rising interest rates, though most of the pain won’t be felt for at least another four years.
-
Nov 55:05
IGM Financial may launch Bitcoin, Ether products in 2022
Canadian wealth and asset manager IGM Financial is “actively considering” launching crypto products next year, the firm’s chief executive officer said.
-
Nov 52:03
Pfizer develops COVID pill that cuts hospitalizations and deaths by 89%
Pfizer said its COVID-19 pill reduced hospitalizations and deaths in high-risk patients by 89 per cent.
-
Nov 3
Homebuyers rushing to lock in mortgage pre-approvals ahead of BoC rate hikes: Toronto realtor7:54
Homebuyers rushing to lock in mortgage pre-approvals ahead of BoC rate hikes: Toronto realtor
One Toronto realtor said the Bank of Canada’s recent warning that it could soon begin raising interest rates has some homebuyers rushing to lock in their mortgage pre-approvals.
-
Nov 51:38
Magna Q3 profit down as production falls on chip shortage
Magna International Inc. reported its third-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago and cut its outlook for its full year as auto production around the world fell due the shortage of semiconductor chips.
-
Nov 5
The Daily Chase: Decision day in Rogers v Rogers; Hiring slows in Canada
We’re about to find out who’s actually in charge at Rogers Communications Inc. British Columbia Supreme Court Justice Shelley Fitzpatrick is set to announce her decision at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m.
-
Nov 3
Rogers' rivals pushing to delay hearing into $20B Shaw deal3:04
Rogers' rivals pushing to delay hearing into $20B Shaw deal
Telus Corp. and BCE Inc.'s Bell division have joined a push to compel the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) to delay a key component of its review into Rogers Communications Inc.'s planned $20-billion takeover of Shaw Communications Inc.
-
Nov 50:56
Global energy crisis the result of 'underinvestment:' Enbridge CEO
Soaring heating prices in Europe and an electricity crisis in China are proof that the global transition to a low-carbon economy needs to be driven by a ``mix of balanced policy solutions,'' the chief executive of pipeline giant Enbridge Inc. said Friday.
-
Nov 410:30
Airbnb shares jump after record quarter on travel rebound
Airbnb Inc. shares surged Friday after the company reported record sales and earnings, proving the vacation-rental giant’s resilience even as the delta variant of COVID-19 prompted new travel concerns and restrictions.
-
Nov 3
Toronto home prices hit new record in October amid scarce listings8:09
Toronto home prices hit new record in October amid scarce listings
The average price of a home in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) housing market climbed to an all-time high last month as competition among buyers continued to heat up.
-
Oct 29
How sustainable debt is turning corporations into climate leaders4:38
How sustainable debt is turning corporations into climate leaders
As world leaders gather in Glasgow for the COP26 climate conference, a new form of financing is forcing the private sector to take action without any input from politicians.
-
Nov 58:40
Oil fell a second week as U.S. and Saudi Arabia spar over prices
Oil pared its weekly loss as Saudi Arabia cranked up prices for its global crude exports and the U.S. demurred on a potential release of oil from the strategic reserve.
-
Nov 54:59
Reopening trade fuels U.S. stock gains; yields tumble
A rally in companies that stand to benefit the most from an economic rebound drove stocks higher after solid jobs data and encouraging results from Pfizer Inc.’s COVID-19 pill study. Treasury 10-year yields sank below 1.5 per cent.
-
Nov 46:41
Martinrea swings to Q3 loss on supply chain issues, rising costs
Martinrea International says it swung to a loss of $17.1 million in the third quarter compared with earnings of $45.6 million last year as supply chain issues and inflating costs cut into revenue.
-
Oct 288:19
Rate hikes aren't the cure for high inflation: Economist
Scotiabank’s Derek Holt is standing by his call for eight interest rate hikes before the end of 2023, arguing that borrowing costs need to be adjusted in order to combat inflation. One noted economist, however, said rate hikes won’t curb consumer price appreciation.
-
Nov 47:30
U.S. to OPEC+: 'This isn’t the end' of effort to ease oil prices
Saudi Arabia and its OPEC+ allies put oil prices in the hands of U.S. President Joe Biden, rejecting his pleas for a large production hike and leaving him the choice of whether to tap the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve.