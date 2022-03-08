(Bloomberg) -- Josh Harris, the billionaire co-founder of Apollo Global Management Inc., is considering a bid for Chelsea Football Club, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Harris, 57, has been weighing an offer for the club, but hasn’t yet decided whether he will submit a bid, said the person, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential deliberations. If he does, it would likely be through Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, which he co-founded with Blackstone Inc. dealmaker David Blitzer, the person said.

A representative for Harris declined to comment.

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich said last week that he would sell the team after almost two decades of ownership amid scrutiny over his ties to Russia after the country’s invasion of Ukraine. He said the net proceeds would go to a charitable foundation that would be “for the benefit of all victims of the war.”

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson is preparing to submit a bid for Chelsea, ESPN reported Monday. He has a net worth of $5.7 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Harris, who has a $7.6 billion fortune, is also looking at bidding on the NFL’s Denver Broncos, Bloomberg News reported last month. He’s already a minority owner of the league’s Pittsburgh Steelers and has stakes in the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers, the NHL’s New Jersey Devils and Crystal Palace FC of the English Premier League.

Harris Blitzer would have to divest its stake in Crystal Palace if it were to win the bid for Chelsea, the person said.

The Financial Times reported Harris’s interest in Chelsea earlier Tuesday.

