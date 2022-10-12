(Bloomberg) -- Josh Kushner, a venture capitalist and brother of the former White House senior adviser, responded publicly Wednesday to comments from Ye for the first time since the hip-hop icon criticized one of Kushner’s investments.

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, wrote “F--- Josh Kushner” in a since-deleted Instagram post condemning an investment by Kushner’s VC firm in SKIMS, an underwear company created by the rapper’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Soon after, Ye’s accounts on Instagram and Twitter were restricted for posting anti-Semitic comments. (Those later posts weren’t specifically directed at Kushner, who is Jewish.)

“Getting called out by Kanye on Instagram was not on last week’s bingo card for me,” Kushner, the founder of Thrive Capital, said onstage in response to a question at the Bloomberg Invest conference in New York. “But as a firm, we’re incredibly heads down, and we do our best to keep to ourselves. We feel really fortunate to work with [SKIMS] in particular and to support Kim and all of the people involved.”

The beef with Kushner centers on a disparity in their holdings of Kardashian’s company. Ye said he has 5% of shares and was surprised to learn Kushner has 10%. Ye thinks he should have more. His anti-Semitic comments are harder to explain. He had tweeted that he would go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” an apparent reference to the defense condition DEFCON.

“On a personal level and a human level, I think some of the comments that were made, specifically around anti-Semitism, were disappointing to me,” Kushner said at the Bloomberg conference.

Ye had elaborated on his views in an interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson last week. He again criticized Kushner as well as his brother, Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of former President Donald Trump. Ye said a peace agreement Jared helped negotiate between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain was designed just “to make money.” He further criticized the Kushner family’s wealth.

The Kanye situation aside, Kushner and a general partner at Thrive Capital, Kareem Zaki, showed optimism for a rebound in the technology industry and spoke favorably of transportation companies like Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc. and Space Exploration Technologies Corp. Kushner and Zaki also expressed excitement over Thrive Capital’s addition of former Walt Disney Co. Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger, who said he would join the investment firm as a partner in September.

(Updates references to Ye throughout.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.