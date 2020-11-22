(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong and former Demosisto members Agnes Chow and Ivan Lam plan to plead guilty to all charges related to a siege of police headquarters in June last year.

Immediate detainment could follow, Wong wrote in a Facebook post late Sunday, as a trial will be skipped and the hearing set to resume Monday will proceed straight to closing statements. “To be honest, I wouldn’t be surprised if the three of us are imprisoned tomorrow,” he added.

The pro-democracy campaigner has faced a slew of charges related to the many months of protests that ravaged the city before China enacted controversial national security legislation at the end of June this year.

Alleged offenses against Wong, Chow and Lam regarding the June 2019 incident include organizing and taking part in an unauthorized assembly, according to the judiciary’s website.

