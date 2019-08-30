(Bloomberg) -- Tensions spiked in Hong Kong ahead of what could be a 13th straight weekend of protest, as police arrested several top opposition figures including Joshua Wong after banning a mass march scheduled for Saturday.

The moves signaled a harder line by the government against the largely leaderless protest movement, which began in June over a bill allowing extraditions to mainland China before morphing into a wider push against Beijing’s increasing grip on the city. While Wong and a fellow activist were later released on bail, the arrests could fuel unauthorized gatherings that have sparked confrontations with police in recent weeks.

Embattled leader Carrie Lam this week called for a dialogue with the opposition while refusing to rule out invoking a sweeping colonial-era law that allows for easier arrests, deportations, censorship and property seizures. The unrest in the Asian financial hub now threatens to distract from China’s celebrations of the Oct. 1 70th anniversary of Communist Party rule.

Here’s the latest (all times local):

Wong Vows to Fight (6:01 p.m.)

After being released on bail, Wong and Agnes Chow, another democracy activist who was arrested, vowed to continue the fight for democracy. He also warned Chinese President Xi Jinping about using force to quash the protests.

“I urge the international community to send a message to President Xi, sending troops or using emergency ordinance is not the way out,” he said.

Wong, Chow Granted Bail: Ming Pao (5:05 p.m.)

Wong and Agnes Chow, another democracy activist, were granted bail, Ming Pao newspaper reported, citing the presiding judge. Their hearing has been adjourned until November 8.

China Rejected Lam’s Concession: Reuters (2:23 p.m.)

The Chinese central government earlier this summer dismissed a proposal by Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam to withdraw the controversial extradition bill, Reuters reported on Friday. Beijing ordered Lam not to yield to any of the protesters’ other demands at that time, the report said, citing three unidentified people with direct knowledge of the matter.

District Councilor, Prominent Activists Arrested (1:04 p.m.)

Sha Tin District Councilor Rick Hui was arrested and was at Kwun Tong police station, his assistant said. It came after prominent young activists Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow were arrested Friday morning, according to their Demosisto party. The group said the two were taken to the Wan Chai police headquarters and that they had arranged lawyers to handle the cases.

Police confirmed the arrest of a 22-year-old man with the last name Wong on three alleged offenses, including organizing and inciting others to participate in unauthorized assembly. They also confirmed the arrest of a 22-year-old woman with the last name Chow.

Protesters Cancel March (12:03 p.m.)

Key protest organizer the Civil Human Rights Front said it would cancel Saturday’s planned march after failing to obtain a police permit, the group’s Vice Convener Bonnie Leung said. CHRF said it didn’t want participants to bear the legal consequences of taking part in an illegal assembly. Hong Kong authorities earlier rejected the group’s appeal, she said.

Andy Chan Arrested (9:53 a.m.)

Radio Television Hong Kong reported that pro-independence activist Andy Chan, founder of the banned Hong Kong National Party, was arrested at the city’s airport. It came the morning after Chan posted about his imminent detention on his personal Facebook page.

Cathay Warns Staff (8:40 a.m.)

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. warned staff not to take part in next week’s general strike, according to an internal memo sent from Tom Owen, the company’s director of people. Those participating in the strike risk getting fired, the memo said. Cathay will monitor attendance closely, it said. It reiterated that it had zero tolerance for any support or participation in illegal protests. “Cathay Pacific Group does not approve of this strike,” Owen said in the memo.

Upcoming Events

A disruption of airport infrastructure has been planned for Sunday afternoon, along with a protest outside the British consulate in the city center.

There are then calls for a two-day citywide general strike to begin Monday, accompanied by rallies kicking off at 1:30 p.m. in various parts of the city. Some students also plan “class boycott” rallies.

Strike rallies will continue Tuesday afternoon, including at Chater Garden, in the central business area. Students plan to protest again.

