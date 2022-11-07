(Bloomberg) --

Joules Group Plc shares plunged after the British retailer warned it may not be able to repay a £5 million ($5.7 million) loan due at the end of the month.

The struggling clothing chain’s stock fell as much as 40% in early trading after it said poorer-than-expected sales and reduced cash flow had weakened its already fragile financial position. The company is in talks with founder Tom Joule and lenders in an attempt to arrange bridge financing for the loan due on Nov. 30.

Joules said it’s also holding talks with Joule, who recently returned to the company to try and revive its performance, and other strategic investors about raising equity as the retailer fights for survival. The company continues to hold negotiations with banks to waive debt covenants.

The brand, best known for its colorful coats, rain jackets, knitwear and Wellington boots, has been trying to turn around its performance for the past year. Inflation and volatile consumer demand has made its progress difficult. Previously talks with Next Plc to become a minority shareholder with a potential equity investment of about £15 million came to nothing.

Joules, which is on course to make a full-year loss, said alongside plans to try and restore a strong balance sheet it continues to work with advisers at Interpath Advisory looking at all possible options, which could potentially include a company voluntary arrangement, a form of UK insolvency proceeding.

The retailer said its making good progress in defining and delivering its turnaround plan which includes cutting costs, simplifying its wholesale business, and improving its product range and quality.

