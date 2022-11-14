(Bloomberg) -- Joules Group Plc is set to file for insolvency after the British retailer failed to secure bridge financing or raise equity.

The clothing chain, known for its colorful coats and Wellington boots, said it will appoint Interpath Advisory as administrators to protect the interest of creditors. Shares have been suspended.

Joules warned last week that it would struggle to repay a £5 million ($5.9 million) loan due at the end of this month amid weaker-than-expected sales and reduced cash flow. Founder Tom Joule, who recently returned to the company to try to revive its performance, was among investors in talks for the equity raising and was also in separate negotiations for bridge financing.

It would be the second major UK retailer insolvency in the space of a week after Made.com Group Plc brought in administrators and was sold to Next Plc. Joules’ talks with Next to become a minority shareholder with a potential equity investment of about £15 million fell through in September.

Joules was founded in Market Harborough in England more than three decades ago by Tom Joule and gained a name for itself producing colorful country attire. The retailer, which also sells childrenswear and products for the home, has more than 130 stores but was hit by multiple profit warnings this year and the stock has fallen 94%.

